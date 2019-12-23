Anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru: Details of traffic diversions, alternate routes

CAA

Traffic movement has been stopped on the roads leading to the Quddus Saheb Eidgah as hundreds are expected to gather at the protest site. Details here.

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act is being organised at 11 am on Monday at Hazarath Khazi Mohammed Abdul Khuddus Sahib Eidgah on Bengaluru’s Miller Road, and in order to facilitate free traffic flow and avoid traffic congestions, the Bengaluru traffic police has cordoned off roads leading to the protest site and have put in place traffic diversions and alternative route arrangements.

On Millers Road (Cantonment Junction to Hanes Junction) and from Nandi Durga Road (Huj camp to Jayamahal Junction) all type of public vehicles has been restricted.

Alternative Route Arrangements:

1) For Sultanpalya to Doordarshan Center & towards Cantonment Railway Station and vehicles coming towards Bengaluru City

Dinnur Main Road-R.T.Nagar Police Station Junction- Left Turn-R.T.Nagar Main Road- Gundurao Residence Junction right Turn-Bengaluru Bellary Road-Left Turn (Mekhri Circle Underpass can enter Bengaluru City).

2) For Cantonment Railway Station and R.T.Nagar-Sultan Palya (route for vehicles moving towards Kavalbyrasandra)

Old Udaya TV Junction-Left Turn-Kodava Samaja-Mount Carmel Jn-Right Turn- and can pass through Palace Guttahalli.

3) For vehicles passing from Shivajinagar from Yeshwanthpur

Mekhri Circle-Right Turn-Bengaluru Bellary Road-Palace Guttahalli Junction- Left Turn- towards function place.

4) For vehicles coming to Shivajinagar from RT Nagar and Yelahanka

Hebbala Police Station-Bengaluru Bellary Road- Mekhri Circle-Palace Guttahalli Junction- Left Turn towards function place.

Parking facilities provided:

1) Jayamahal Road Chamara Mantapa

2) Fun World Snow City

3) Circus Ground

4) Amanulla Khan Ground

People coming from Bengaluru North and North East of Bengaluru have been asked to come to the programme place through Hanes Circle on foot and the vehicles should pass through Hanes Circle, Banbubazaar Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Thimaiah Road Signal Right and after reaching Jayamahal road can park the vehicles at above parking facilities provided places and through Nandi Durga road can reach the function place, the release said.

People coming from South and South-East parts of Bengaluru have been asked to come via Old Udaya TV office, and reach Jayamahal Road and park the vehicles at above-mentioned places.

People coming from West side of Bengaluru City should pass through Okalipuram route, Khoday Junction, Anand Rao Circle, Seshadri Road, Maharani Junction, Palace Road, Mekhri Circle right turn, Raya Mahal Road, and at Nandidurga Junction they go by walk towards function place.

People coming from North should come from-Goraguntepalya Junction, MEI Junction, Marappanapalya Jn, Yeshwanthpur Citcle, right turn, BHEL Jn, Circle Maramma Temple Jn, 18th Cross Jn, Bashyam Circle, Cauvery left turn- Mekhri Circle, Mysore Bank Circle, Palace Road, Palace Guttahalli , Cauvery Theatre, Mekhri Circle, right turn, Jayamahal road, and at Nandi durga Junction should go by walk to the function place.

From Hebbal – Hebbal- Bellary Road, Mekhri Circle, Jayamahal Road, Nandidurga Jn- and from Nandi Durga Road by walk to function place.

From Nagawara-Thani Sandra:

Vehicles coming from North East and North (Thanisandra, Bagalur Road, Hennur Road, Nagawara, Narendra Tent, Haralikatte Jn, K.G.Halli Police Station, Bilal Masjid, Tanery Road, Periyar Circle, Pottery Circle, Hanes Road, and from Hanes Circle should move by foot towards function place. And the vehicles should be sent from Bambu Bazaar route, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Thimaiah Road, Signal right turn, Jayamahal Road, Palace Ground and park their vehicles at Circus Ground and Amanulla Gate Ground.

For vehicles coming from Banaswadi:

Dodda Banaswadi, Chikka Banaswadi, New Airport route, Kammanahalli, Babusapalya, Bayappanahalli, Mukunda Theatre Jn, IOC Flyover, Jeevanahalli Jn, ITC Flyover, Sindhi Colony, Asaiah Road, War Memorial Jn, U-Turn- St.Johns Church Road-Hanes, Coles Park, Hanes Circle, and from Hanes circle people should move by walk towards function place. And the vehicles should be sent from Bambu Bazaar route, Contonment Road, Queens Road, Thimaiah Road, Signal right turn, Jayamahal Road, Palace Ground and park their vehicles at Circus Ground and Amanulla Gate Ground.

Route from K.R.Puram, K.R.Pura, Indiranagar, J.B.Nagar (from Old Madras Road):

K.R.pura, Old Madras Road, Vivekananda Metro Statio, Indiranagar, BDA Complex, Anjaneya Jn, take a right turn at Kensington Jn, War Memorial Jn, St.Johns Church Road, Coles Park, Hanes Circle, and from Hanes circle people should move by walk towards function place. And the vehicles should be sent from Bambu Bazaar route, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Thimaiah Road, Signal right turn, Jayamahal Road, Palace Ground and park their vehicles at Circus Ground and Amanulla Gate Ground.

Route from Old Airport and Halasuru:

Dommaluru, Kodihalli, Murugesh Palya, C.V.Raman Nagar, Marathhalli, Islampura-Trinity Junction, take left turn at Gurudwara, Halasuru, Begam Mahal, Gurudwara, Gangadhara Chetty Road, right turn at Thiruvallavar, War Memorial Jn, St.Johns, Church Road, Coles Park, Hanes Circle, from Hanes circle people should move by walk towards function place. And the vehicles should be sent from Bambu Bazaar route, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Thimaiah Road, Signal right turn, Jayamahal Road, Palace Ground and park their vehicles at Circus Ground and Amanulla Gate Ground.

Route from Halasuru and Bannerghatta Road

Bommanahalli, Mangammanapalya, Jayadeva, Dairy Circle, Adugodi, Madiwala, Koramangala, BTM, Jakkasandra, Lakkasandra, Someshwara Nagar, Gurrapanapalya, Potalappa Garden-Adugodi Jn-Anepalya, CMP, Johnson Market, Ashirwadham, Anil Kumble, BRV, left turn, CTO Circle, Thimaiahh, Coffee Board, Balekundri, Cunningham Road, Chandrika Jn, Old Udaya TV Jn, Contonment Jayamahal Road and by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

Route from Kengeri, Kamakshipalya, Byatarayanpur, Vijayanagar, Magadi Road, Chickpet and City Market, Town Hall:

Shankarmatt Jn, Modi Bridge right turn, Shivanahalli Jn, Dhobighat Jn left turn, Rajajinagar Bhashyam Circle, Khodays Jn, Anandrao Circle, Sheshadri Road, Maharani Jn, Palace Road, Mekhri Circle right turn, Nandi Durga Jn of Jayamahal Road, by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

Route from Anjanapura, Vasanthpura and Kanakapura Road

Anjanapura, Tippu Circle, Glass Factory Jn, Konanakunte Police Station, Konanakunte Cross Jn, Kanakapura Road, Vasanthpura Cross, Sarakki Jn, Left Turn, Eliyaz Nagar Jn, K.S.Layout Jn, Bendrre Jn Right Turn, Yarabnagar Jn, left, Chakra Hotel Jn right turn, Seva Kshetra Hospital Road, left turn, K.R. Road, Bharathi Nursing Home Jn right turn, Sough End Road, South End Circle, Left turn, R.V.Road, Minerva Circle, J.C.Road, Bharath Jn, Nala Road, Townhall, Mysore Bank Circle, Palace Road, Palace Guttahalli, from Cauvery Theatre towards Mekhri Circle, right turn, Jayamahal Road, from Nandi Durga Nandi Durga Jn of Jayamahal Road, by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

Route from Tilaknagar, Jayanagar Traffic PS Limits (Bike Rally Route):

Geetha Jn, Puttana Jn left turn, Jayanagar 9th Main road, Syndicate Bank Jn left turn, Anebande Road, Southend Circle right turn, R.V. Road, Minerva Circle, J.C.Road, Bharath Jn, Shivaji Circle, Townhall, Mysore Bank Circle, Palace Road, Palace Guttahalli, from Cauvery Theatre, Mekhri Circle take right turn, Jayamahal Road, Nandi Durga Jn of Jayamahal Road, by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

Procession Route - from Jalahalli, Peenya and Yeshwanthpura

Chickabanawara Jn, Bagalgunte Jn, 8th Main Jn, Left Turn, S.M.Junction, Gorgunte playa Jn, M.E.I, Jn, Marappanapalya Jn, Yeshwanthpur Circle, right turn, BHEL Jn, Circle Maramma Temple Jn, 18th Cross Jn, Bhashyam Circle, Cauvery Left Turn, Mekhri Circle, Mysore Bank Circle, Palace Road, Palace Guttahalli, Cauvery Theatre, Mekhri Circle, right turn, Jayamahal Road, Nandi Durga Jn of Jayamahal Road, by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

Procession Route - from Rajajinagar & Malleshwaram

Lakshmidevi Nagar (Laggere)-F.T.I, Studio Road, Krishnananda Circle, Mahalakshmi Layout Bus stop, Kamalamana gundi Play Ground, Rajainagar I Block signal, Modi Bridge, Navarang Jn, right turn, Dr.Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar Entrance, RRR Jn, PF Junction, Sangolirayanna Circle, Flyover, Old JDS office, Race view, Basaveshwara Circle, Old Hight Grounds PS, P.G.Halli, Cauvery, Mekhri Circle Right turn, , Jayamahal Road, Nandi Durga Jn of Jayamahal Road, by walk towards function place. Parking facility for vehicles has been provided at Amanulla Khan Gate Ground.

DETAILS OF BMTC BUS ROUTE

Parking facilities have been provided for vehicles coming from East, North East and South-East directions of Bengaluru city at Cantonment Railway Station (Pay Parking Place).