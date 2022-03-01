Anti-BJP front: KCR arrives in Delhi to meet Kejriwal and other leaders

KCR's visit to the national capital comes after his visit to Mumbai, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

news Politics

Intensifying his efforts to bring together like-minded parties for an anti-BJP front, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reached Delhi on Monday night, February 28, to meet leaders of various parties over the next couple of days.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief left for the national capital in a special aircraft. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) which issued a statement late on Monday night, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was accompanied by some cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of the TRS.

The TRS chief is likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He is also likely to call on leaders of other national parties. KCR's visit to the national capital came eight days after his visit to Mumbai, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on February 20.

Speaking at an event in Telangana last week, the Chief Minister had said, â€œCome what may, to put the country on the right track, if need be, I will sacrifice my last drop of blood. I will set right the country and will march forward."

For all states in the country to progress, the government at the Union government should be driven by 'dharma', he said at the event. Creating disturbances in the name of caste or religion and any law and order issues would have an adverse impact on growth and investment climate, he added. "This is not good for the country. This is a wicked policy. We should not tolerate it. That cancer should not be allowed to spread," he said.

In a statement two days prior to the event, he had said, "Like how we have improved Telangana, similarly we should play a prominent role in India's (national) politics. Definitely, we should move forward to make this country greater than even the US," he said. "Our students and professionals today go to the US but we can take India to a stage where people from other countries will come here," he added.

With IANS and PTI inputs