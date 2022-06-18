Anti-Agnipath protests: Vizag railway station shut, high alert at Guntur

Security was also beefed up at Vijayawada, Kurnool, Tirupati and other major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure.

news Protest

Railway authorities on Saturday, June 18, closed the Visakhapatnam railway station and beefed up security at all other major stations in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure to prevent protests against the Union government's Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Following intelligence alerts about army aspirants planning massive protests, authorities have shut down the station and stopped the trains at 7 am. Officials said the station will remain closed till noon.

Passengers were allowed into the station till 7 am after thorough checking. Later, the authorities declared the station will remain closed for all till noon. All trains coming from Vijayawada were being stopped or diverted at the Duvvada railway station on the outskirts. Trains coming from Howrah were being stopped or diverted at Kothavalasa.

Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded at the Guntur railway station following reports that youth aspiring to join the army were planning a huge protest. Authorities beefed up security and were allowing passengers to enter the premises only after checking their tickets. At least 20 youths who were heading towards the Guntur station were arrested by police at Kothapet. The alert was sounded in view of reports messages being circulated on WhatsApp for the planned protest at Guntur station.

Security was also beefed up at Vijayawada, Kurnool, Tirupati and other major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure in the wake of violent protests at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday. Large scale violence rocked Secunderabad station as hundreds of youth went on a rampage, setting afire trains, goods and vandalising the station.

One person was killed and four others were injured when the railway police opened fire to control the situation. After the protest lasted for more than nine hours, police arrested the youth. Train services resumed late on Friday.

Read: How anti-agnipath violence unfolded in the Secunderabad Rly station

Why is KCR converting the TRS into a national party? What is his strategy? Watch Let Me Explain: