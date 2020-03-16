Another person has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday in Telangana, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to four. The latest patient reportedly returned from Scotland, and is availing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Presently, only three patients are in hospital isolation as the first patient who returned from Dubai has recovered and has been discharged.

There has been a steady rise of patients in the state since Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday two patients each with coronavirus were identified.

The Telangana Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department (HMFW) announced on Monday that a total of 54 persons were suspected to have the virus of whom 35 persons were put on home quarantine as they were asymptomatic, while samples of 19 persons with symptoms of the virus were sent for tests. The test results of these 19 patients are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government issued an order that all passengers (Indians and foreign nationals) from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain who arrive at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) would be immediately sent to quarantine. The HMFW said that the passengers who are asymptomatic will be taken to government facilities in Vikarabad and Dulapally, whereas those with any symptoms will be kept in isolation in government hospitals and tested for coronavirus.

“This includes those who arrive through direct flights or via hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi or have a travel history to these seven countries after March 15,” a memo from the Special Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) said.

The state has set up quarantine facilities at Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally and Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli is also being considered as an option.

The memo which was issued to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the Airport Health Officer, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, and several other senior officials said that this should be followed strictly.