Another lockdown from September 25? Union govt dismisses viral report

The Press Information Bureau issued a clarification on the viral report quoting NDMA, which calls for another lockdown in India from September 25.

The Union government, on Monday, denied reports that claimed that there will be another lockdown from September 25 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to Twitter to debunk the viral fake report. Although PIB issued the clarification on September 12, many are still receiving the fake message and are being widely shared.

A circular, which quoted the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), asked the Indian government to announce another lockdown, effective from September 25. The screenshot of the circular was widely shared on social media.

The “order” dated September 10 claimed, “In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning Commission, hereby urges the Government of India and directs the Prime Minister Office, Ministry of Home Affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight 25th September 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of Essential Commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the Ministry to plan accordingly.”

The Press Information Bureau has dismissed the order in circulation as fake and has said that NDMA has not issued such an order.

“Claim: An order purportedly issued by the National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from September 25. PIB Fact Check: This order is fake. NMDA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown,” PIB tweeted.

India was under a strict lockdown from March 25 to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown is being eased in a phased manner since June. The rumours of another lockdown come amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. India is currently the second worst-hit country in the world and has recorded over 48 lakh infections. The country is also registering over 90,000 cases daily for the past few days.