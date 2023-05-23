Another life lost to heavy rains in Bengaluru: Man drowns in stormwater drain

Tragedy struck Bengaluru as heavy rainfall claimed another life, adding to the toll of the recent downpour. On Sunday, May 21, a 31-year-old man tragically drowned in a stormwater drain, following closely after the death of an Infosys employee who lost her life when her car submerged in a flooded underpass.

The victim, identified as Lokesh, worked as a housekeeping staff in a private firm. According to reports, Lokesh met his untimely demise when he entered the drain to assess the water's depth. Despite being cautioned by residents about the dangers, he ignored their warnings. Witnesses recounted that Lokesh and his friends were standing near the drain, monitoring the rising water levels in the stormwater drain.

As the rain intensified, concerned residents repeatedly advised them to keep a safe distance from the surging drain. Witnesses noted that some individuals even dipped their legs into the swift-flowing water to gauge its depth. Tragically, Lokesh's lifeless body was discovered approximately one kilometer away from the spot where he and his friends were last seen. Residents promptly informed the police upon spotting the body in the drain.

The first victim of the torrential rain in Bengaluru on that fateful day was 22-year-old Bhanu Rekha, an employee of Infosys. Bhanu Rekha, along with her family, was travelling in a car that submerged in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass on May 21, Sunday afternoon. The family, visiting Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh for sightseeing, had rented the car. Tragically, while attempting to cross the underpass, the vehicle got submerged, leading to Bhanu Rekha's unfortunate demise.