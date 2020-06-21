Another DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan tests positive for coronavirus

The Rishivandiyam MLA from Kallakurichi district is suspected to have contracted the infection from his family members.

DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan (43) and his mother have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore. Rishivandiyam MLA from Kallakurichi district is believed to have contracted the infection from his family members. His wife and daughter were reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Perambalur on June 12 after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

When Vasantham Karthikeyan’s wife and daughter’s test results came back positive, the MLA along with his seven family members were isolated and put under observation. On Saturday, Vasantham Karthikeyan and his mother’s test results came back positive.

DMK President MK Stalin tweeted that he was in touch with his MLA and that he sounded well on the phone. “MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan MLA who provided people with all kinds of help during COVID-19 lockdown is now undergoing treatment for the disease. I’ve been continually in touch with him. He sounds enthusiastic. He should recover and come back soon to serve people,” he wrote.

Vasantham Karthikeyan is the second DMK MLA to test positive for the coronavirus.

On June 13, AIADMK’s Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan had reportedly tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. But later denied that he had COVID-19. He is part of the Chennai’s COVID-19 control team and was put in charge of overseeing the coordination between Greater Chennai Corporation and Field Support Teams (FST) in zone 13 Adyar, zone 14 Perungudi and zone 15 Sholinganallur in south Chennai region.

DMK MLA Anbazhagan was the first lawmaker to succumb to COVID-19 disease in the state. Not having responded well to treatment, he passed away on June 10, on his 62nd birthday.