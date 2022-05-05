Another Andhra man forced to carry son's body on bike as ambulance unavailable

The incident occurred in Nellore district and came to light on Thursday, May 5, after a video went viral on social media.

In the second such incident in 10 days in Andhra Pradesh, the body of an eight-year-old boy was carried on a motorcycle by his relatives after an ambulance driver refused to carry it. The incident occurred in Nellore district on Wednesday and came to light on Thursday, May 5, after a video went viral on social media. A person is seen sitting pillion on the bike with the boy's body in his lap. They alleged that the driver of a â€˜108â€™ ambulance refused to carry the body citing rules while the 'mahaprasthanam' vehicle meant to carry bodies to the crematorium was not available.

Sriram and Ishwar (10) accidentally drowned in the main canal of Kanigiri reservoir on Wednesday. While Ishwar's body was taken home by his relatives from the canal, Sriram was shifted to a primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead. When Sriram's relatives approached a 108 ambulance, which is operated free of cost by the government, the driver refused, saying the rules do not permit him.

As the 'mahaprasthanam' vehicle was also not available and no other vehicle came forward, the boy's relatives took the body home on bike. This is the second such incident in the state in 10 days.

On April 25, a man carried the body of his 10-year-old son on a motorbike after the driver of an ambulance at a government-run hospital in Tirupati demanded huge money. Unable to pay the hefty charges, the man took the body on the two-wheeler. The boy had died of ill-health while undergoing treatment at RUIA Government General Hospital. Ambulance drivers at the hospital had demanded Rs 10,000 to transport the body and when the deceased's relatives arranged another ambulance, he did not allow the vehicle at the hospital.

