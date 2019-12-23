Anoop Sathyan wraps up his multi-starrer debut directorial

Mollywood

The film, which has Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, also includes veteran actors as Shobana, Urvashi and Suresh Gopi.

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan is all set to release his directorial debut which is a multi-starrer. The shooting of this film began a couple of months ago and was recently wrapped up. With the film reaching the post-production stage, we can expect it to release early next year.

News about the young director roping in veteran actors Shobana, Urvashi and Suresh Gopi to play important roles in this family entertainer has come out much earlier. Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan are playing the lead roles in this yet to be titled flick.

Anoop Sathyan is not only wielding the megaphone for this venture but also scripting it. The technical crew includes Alphonse for music and Mukesh Muraleedharan for cinematography.

With the shooting of the Anoop Sathyan directorial wrapped up, Dulquer will be teaming up with actor-director Joy Mathew for a political thriller very soon. The prep work for this project is already on and we hear that the shooting is most likely to commence in January next year. Reports are that Joy Mathew has roped in part of the technical crew and it includes Shameer Muhameed for editing and Ranganath Ravee for sound designing. While the buzz is that Dulquer will be seen as a politician in this film, all that the director revealed in an interview is that it will be a completely different role; something the star’s fans haven’t seen thus far.

Meanwhile Dulquer is also going to act in a film by director Rosshan Andrrews and we hear that it will start rolling in April. The groundwork for this film is on. Rosshan’s last film Prathi Poovan Kozhi, with Manju Warrier in the lead, has just released last Friday, and addresses the serious issue of sexual harassment of women in public places.

