Annaatthe at the box office: Audiences back to theatres, crores raked in

Negative reviews for 'Annaatthe' have not discouraged people from crowding the theatres to watch Thalaiva back in action.

Despite critical reviews, Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe has performed considerably well at the box office. Annaatthe, which stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, released across India on November 4. The film, which has a huge star cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Jagapathi Babu, and is about sibling love, opened to some bad reviews. The audiences, though, seem to have ignored the critics and crowded theatres. Though a few industry experts have been claiming that the Siva directorial has raked in Rs 100 crore over the opening weekend itself, some other insiders say that could be an exaggerated figure.

Online platform BookMyShow on Saturday tweeted that it had sold a whopping one million tickets for Annaatthe by November 5. It added that Annaatthe is the first movie to cross the one-million mark on the platform after the second lockdown was lifted. Qube Cinema, in a tweet, said that Annaatthe had collected $1.5 million across all first day, first shows overseas, excluding the UK and Europe.

Chennai-based trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter claimed that the film, which was released for Deepavali, had collected Rs 34.92 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu alone. On Day two, he said, the movie had earned Rs 27.15 crore, taking the total collections in the state up to Rs 62.07 crore. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, he said.

He added on Monday that Annaatthe has broken multiple records by becoming the all-time highest opener in Tamil Nadu, as well as across India in 2021. According to him, Annaatthe has raked in over Rs 174 crore at the box office worldwide.

According to Tirupur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association, the response has been good in the last four days..

“Collection was very good. Reports are divided about how much collections have been but as far as collections are concerned, it was superb. No one knows how much collection has happened in the last four days. Only Sun Pictures knows. Everyone is only giving their assumption. The assumption that it is above Rs 100 cr is because collections have been good."

He added that there hasn’t been an effect of the film’s negative reviews on its viewership. “The audience that watches that film — the common audience, family audience — is not one that is going by reviews. There has been no problem, things are going well,” he added.

Annaatthe was released in 1,100 overseas theatres, the biggest such rollout for a Tamil film. While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film is directed by ace filmmaker Siva, noted for his commercial Tamil hits. Film critic M Bharath Kumar said after 26 years, a Rajinikanth movie released on Deepavali only this year.