Anna University first-semester classes for engineering colleges to begin on Nov 23

According to the revised academic calendar, all colleges affiliated to Anna University will have to conduct an online induction programme from November 9.

First-semester classes for undergraduate engineering programs under Anna University will begin on November 23. The university released the revised academic calendar for the year 2020-21, as per reports.

According to the revised academic calendar, all colleges affiliated to Anna University will have to conduct an online induction programme from November 9. The classes for students in their first semester of undergraduate engineering courses will begin from November 23. The semester will run from November 23 to February 24, 2021 and the first semester exams will commence on March 8. The second semester will begin on April 5, as per the revised calendar.

Students of Anna Universityâ€™s constituent colleges -- College of Engineering, Guindy, Madras Institute of Technology and Alagappa College of Technology -- have instructed the students to begin their first semester online from Monday. These colleges have also issued a department-wise schedule for students who have enrolled through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 (TNEA 2020) counselling process. The TNEA 2020 officially ended on October 30. Of the total 1,57,689 seats available under Anna University, only 71,195 seats were filled at the end of four rounds of counselling.

The state government, on Sunday, issued a government order permitting reopening of colleges and other educational institutions like coaching centres across Tamil Nadu from November 16. These institutions will be permitted to operate in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the state government.

The educational institutions in Tamil Nadu have been shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and several college and college hostel buildings were converted into COVID care centres and quarantine facilities due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Now that the caseload is significantly lower than what it was previously, it is expected that several of these facilities will be handed over to the authorities concerned by the district administrations.