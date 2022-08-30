Anna canteen in Andhra’s Kuppam vandalised again, TDP blames YSRCP workers

This is the second time in less than a week that the Anna canteen in Kuppam was attacked, after the town witnessed clashes between TDP and YSRCP supporters on August 25.

news Politics

Unidentified persons vandalised the Anna canteen set up by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam town on the night of Monday, August 29. The canteen, located near the Kuppam RTC Bus Stand, was found vandalised on Tuesday. Banners and tents near a statue of TDP founder NT Rama Rao above the canteen were also damaged. This is the second time in less than a week that the Anna canteen in Kuppam was attacked and vandalised. Kuppam is the Assembly constituency represented by TDP president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Unidentified men also damaged the flex banner with Naidu’s image near the R&B Guest House in the town. TDP leaders have blamed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attacks. Kuppam had witnessed clashes between activists of the two parties during Chandrababu Naidu's visit on August 25. The clashes were triggered by an attack on Anna canteen hours before it was to be inaugurated by Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had staged a sit-in on the road to register his protest against the vandalism by the ruling party. He alleged that the YSRCP was creating a law and order situation in Kuppam, which had always remained peaceful in the last four decades.

The Anna canteen scheme was launched by Naidu when he was in power, to provide affordable meals to the poor along the lines of Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu. The scheme was scrapped after YSRCP came to power in 2019. The TDP had called it political vendetta as the canteens were named after TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao, NTR, as the late leader was popularly called 'Anna' (elder brother).

Slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for shutting down canteens, which were supplying meals to the poor at Rs 5, the TDP has decided to set up Anna canteens at a few places in the state. The opposition party chose Kuppam for running the Anna canteen. However, the ruling party leaders in the constituency allegedly opposed the move.

Naidu has been representing the Kuppam Assembly constituency for the last seven consecutive terms. The constituency is witnessing political heat ever since YSRCP swept 90% of the local bodies including Kuppam municipality last year.