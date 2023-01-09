Anju Sreeparvathy’s death: Police suspect food poisoning may not have been the cause

news Death

In a recent turn of events, police suspect that the death of 20-year-old student Anju Sreeparvathy in Kerala’s Kasargod is not because of food poisoning. Initially, it was speculated that she died of food poisoning after consuming kuzhi mandi, a type of biriyani. Speaking to TNM, Kasaragod Police Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena said that they have received crucial evidence in the case, and that more details can be revealed only after receiving the results of the chemical examination of the internal organs.

“Doctors have said that the death cannot be caused due to normal poisoning. They have found certain other substances, and we have collected other crucial evidence, but that has to be matched with the chemical examination results. Her liver was severely damaged. In normal food poisoning, this does not happen. She consumed food on December 31 and started showing symptoms on January 2. In case of food poisoning, symptoms will appear in two to three hours,” the officer said.

The chemical results will be available in two or three days. Though media reports say that police have recovered a suicide note, the officer did not confirm this. “We cannot reveal the evidence recovered. Even if such a note has been found, it has to be cross-checked whether it was written by the same girl, during this time or earlier, and many other aligning factors have to be verified. But we have crucial evidence with us which can nullify food poisoning if the chemical results match,” he added.

Anju Sreeparvathy, a resident of Perumbala near Kasargod, consumed kuzhi mandi that she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. She fell sick after consuming the food and had been undergoing treatment since then. She died on Saturday, January 7, and it was suspected that the cause of death was food poisoning from the mandi. She is survived by her mother and two sisters.