Anju Bobby George criticises Kerala govt for lack of cash reward for medallist Sreejesh

Criticism mounted after other state governments immediately announced cash rewards for their Olympians, including a Rs 6 crore prize for gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra from the Haryana government.

Last week, the Indian men’s hockey team made history after defeating Germany in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to bring a long-awaited bronze medal back to India. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, 33, who is from Kerala, was praised for his skill in the team’s matches, but the Kerala government’s delayed appreciation for those efforts has not gone unnoticed.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did issue a statement in praise of Sreejesh, the government has till date not announced any reward for Sreejesh. Criticism against the government appeared to climb particularly after Neeraj Chopra, who brought home India’s only gold medal of the games in the men’s javelin throw, was awarded Rs 6 crore as a cash reward by the Haryana government. Other Olympians have also been feted by their states — Vivek Sagar and Nilkanta Sharma, who are also a part of the mens’ hockey team, were awarded Rs 1 crore by the Madhya Pradesh government and weight-lifted Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was awarded Rs 1 crore by the Manipur government, while also being appointed the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

"The allegation that Kerala government did not reward him is true. Many governments announced just when athletes won medals, even before they came back to the state

In this case, even after Sreejesh came back, the Kerala government has not announced a reward,” retired athlete Anju Bobby George told Mathrubhumti TV. “One should understand the value of an Olympic medal.”

Anju, a WorldChampion in the IAAF World Athletics Final, recounted that the Kerala government had been reluctant to give her a cash award when she had won medals previously, while the Tamil Nadu government had been much quicker in their reward.

"It is not tough to declare a Rs 1 crore award. The government can even collect it through sponsorships. But it is about the intent,” she added.

Others, however, have chosen to announce cash rewards for Sreejesh. A prize of Rs 1 crore was given by Dr Shamseer Vayalil, the chairman and MS of VPS Healthcare, which is based in the UAE.

Sreejesh is also an employee of the Department of General and Higher Education. He is from Pallikkara in Ernakulam district.

“Sreejesh, who made Kerala proud, deserves better treatment,” TC Yohannan, a former Olympian, told Manorama.

The Indian hockey team touched down in New Delhi from Tokyo on Monday, and Sreejesh is set to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday evening. He will be received at the airport by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, among other officials.