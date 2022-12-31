Anjani Kumar takes charge as Telangana DGP

Anjani Kumar served as the police commissioner of Hyderabad from 2018 to 2021, and succeeds M Mahender Reddy as the DGP of Telangana.

news Police

Anjani Kumar, who earlier held the post of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday, December 31, assumed office as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana. The 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who took charge at state police headquarters, succeeded M Mahender Reddy, who demitted office on reaching superannuation. Mahender Reddy, who served as the head of the state police force for five years, was given a farewell by his successor and other senior police officials.

The state government on Thursday transferred Anjani Kumar, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and posted him as DGP (Coordination) while also giving him full additional charge of the post of DGP (HoPF or head of police force. Hailing from Bihar, Anjani Kumar began his career as a police officer in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1992 as ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) of Jangaon in Warangal district. He held various positions in the police department in Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana.

He served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Guntur and Prakasam districts and as DIGP (Deputy Inspector General of Police) of Nizamabad and Guntur ranges. He also headed the Counter Intelligence Cell from 2007 to 2009 and was the chief of the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds between 2009 and 2011. Anjani Kumar served as the police commissioner of Hyderabad from 2018 to 2021 before his appointment as Director General of ACB.