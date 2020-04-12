Anjali Menon’s special wish to Nithya Menen on her birthday

The director and the actor have worked together in three films in Malayalam, including ‘Kerala Cafe’ and ‘Bangalore Days’.

Flix Entertainment

It was a fitting tribute for Nithya Menen on her birthday. On her special day, the actor received praises from director Anjali Menon and it was there for everyone to read. Filmmaker Anjali Menon, on Nithya Menen’s birthday on April 8th, wrote on Instagram: “Whenever I have worked with Nithya Menen, I have this problem of not being able to call cut when she is in my frame! This birthday I wish you the best frames that reveal the outrageous spunk and talent you have always had, way before it became fashionable.”

Anjali Menon and Nithya have worked together in Ustad Hotel (which was scripted by Anjali) and Kerala Café, an anthology film in which she played the lead role in the segment titled Happy Journey, opposite Jagathy Sreekumar. Nithya has also done a long cameo in the popular film Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali in 2014. All these films were box office hits.

Nithya Menen is expecting the theatrical release of the Malayalam movie Kolaambi, directed by Rajeev Ravi. It stars Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker and Sijoy Varghese as well. Kolaambi has some of the best technicians on board including the Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman. The film is bankrolled by Roopesh Omana under the banner Nirmalyam Cinema. Kolaambi was selected under the Indian Panorama category at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, held from November 20 to 28.

Her last outing at the theatres was with the Tamil film Psycho, a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin. The film featured Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram and Shaji Chen.

Recently Nithya Menen has signed up for a new Tamil film. The actor, in an interview, confirmed that she will be pairing up with Dhanush on screen for a film. She also has Ani Sasi’s directorial debut film needing her attention. The film has Ashok Selvan playing an overweight chef with Ritu Varma also roped in for a pivotal role. This film is set in the UK and Europe where a major portion will be shot.

(Content provided by Digital Native)