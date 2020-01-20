‘Anjaam Pathira’ team celebrates its success

The film’s director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Ashiq Usman met lead actor Kunchacko Boban on the sets of his next film for the celebration.

Flix Mollywood

Kunchacko Boban’s Anjaam Pathira emerged as the dark horse at the box office last week with the film garnering a lot of positive response. Excellent reviews and positive word of mouth has the audiences flock the theatres in large numbers and the Anjaam Pathira team is elated over the outcome. The team recently had a success celebration on the sets of Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming film directed by Martin Prakkat.

Anjaam Pathira’s director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Ashiq Usman met Kunchacko Boban on the sets and had a cake cutting session. Shyju Khalid, the cinematographer of Anjaam Pathira and the upcoming Kunchacko Boban film, was also present during the celebrations.

Anjaam Pathira, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, has Kunchacko Boban in the lead role with Sharafudheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, and Jinu Joseph in supporting roles. Sushin Shyam composed the tunes for this flick.

Kunchacko Boban currently has a slew of films in his kitty including Pada, the untitled Shaheed Kader Film, Jis Joy directorial Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar, another untitled Johnpaul George film, and two more from Soubin Shahir and Dijo Jose Antony each.

Of this, Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar is in the post production stage. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar and this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban. It has been revealed that Nimisha Sajayan is playing the female lead in the film. Siddique plays a film personality and Kunchacko Boban plays a singer in this film. The rest of the cast includes Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles. Prince Joy is composing music, while Bahul Ramesh has been signed up as the cinematographer, and Ratheesh Raj as the editor. Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar is bankrolled by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

