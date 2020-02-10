Anil Ravipudi’s 'F3' to begin this June

This sequel to 'F2: Fun and Frustration' is expected to release for Sankranthi next year.

Flix Tollywood

It is well known that director Anil Ravipudi’s F2: Fun and Frustration was a mega-hit following which the makers decided to make a sequel to it. An update about this sequel, titled F3, is that it will hit the marquee for Sankranthi next year. The shooting of this film will begin in June this year.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej, who played the lead roles in F2 have been retained for the sequel as well and the director is in the process of roping in another actor to join the star. An official announced about this is expected to be made soon.

F2: Fun and Frustration had Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads. Those in the supporting roles in this multi starrer included Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Subbaraju, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, and Brahmaji.

Devi Sri Prasad had composed music for F2 and the songs in it turned out to be massive hits. Sameer Reddy had cranked the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju was in charge of the editing. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and turned out to be a mega grosser with the figures reaching Rs 120 crores.

Following the massive success of F2, director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju are teaming up again for F3. The director has reportedly roped in Vijay Shanthi for an important role in F3.

It may be noted here that Anil Ravipudi has an excellent track record with his films doing well at the box office consecutively. His last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru which had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair. The film also had the veteran actor Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Adhi Pinisetty and producer Bandla Ganesh in the star cast as well.

Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment.

