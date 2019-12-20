Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju team up second time for 'F3'

Tollywood

Venkatesh and Varun Tej will be playing the lead roles in the sequel as well.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej played the heroes in F2: Fun and Frustration and it had Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as their female leads. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F2: Fun and Frustration was bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and turned out to be a mega grosser with the figures reaching Rs 120 crore.

Those in the supporting roles in this multi-starrer included Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Subbaraju, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, and Brahmaji. Devi Sri Prasad had composed music for F2 and the songs in it turned out to be massive hits. Sameer Reddy had cranked the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju was in charge of the editing.

Following the massive success of F2, director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju are teaming up again for its sequel titled F3. as well and joining them this time around will be Vijayashanthi in an important role. This film is scheduled for Sankranthi 2021 release.

Anil Ravipudi is now busy giving the final touches to Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is scheduled as Sakaranthi release on January 11, 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead in it. The film also has veteran actor Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Adhi Pinisetty and producer Bandla Ganesh in the star cast as well. Sarileru Neekevvaru is being bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for this venture.

