Anil Kant to be appointed Director General of Police in Kerala

Anil Kant's was one of the three names shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from a longer list sent by the state government.

news Police

Anil Kant IPS will soon be appointed as Director General of Police in Kerala after serving as the state commissioner for road safety. Kant graduated in 1988 and started his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Wayanad. Later, he served as Superintendent of Police in Thiruvananthapuram for Rural and Railways. Following that, he was the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Director in New Delhi and Shillong, Meghalaya.

He also previously served as Kochi city Police Commissioner and Malappuram, Ernakulam Crime Branch SP. He was also appointed to the post of Inspector General in various sections. After being promoted as additional deputy general of police, he headed the Kerala police Housing Construction Corporation and state Crime Records Bureau. He also served as ADGP in police headquarterâ€™s south zone and crime branch. He led the Kerala Prisons and Correction Department, Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and served as Transport Commissioner. He has also received the President's police medal for his distinguished service, as well as commendation and a badge of honor for successfully conducting the 64th all-India police games.

Anil Kant, who is from New Delhi, has a postgraduate degree in political science. He was one of the three names shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from a longer list sent by the state government. The government had sent 12 names, which the UPSC, after two screenings, brought down to three. The other two contenders in the final shortlist were Sudheesh Kumar, who heads the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, and B Sandhya, IPS officer and head of the Fire Force. There was some speculation that Sandhya would become police chief, making her the first woman to be appointed to the post.

Sudheesh Kumar was the senior-most candidate in the running for the position.