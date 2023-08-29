Anil Antony appointed BJP national spokesperson

The development comes a month after Anil, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, was elevated as BJP’s national secretary.

news Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, August 29 appointed Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, as the party’s national spokesperson. The development comes a month after Anil, who joined BJP in April this year, was elevated as BJP’s national secretary on July 29. The BJP announced on Tuesday that it is also appointing former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the national secretary.

Both Anil and Manjinder were appointed to their respective posts by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda with immediate effect. “BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Anil Antony, National Secretary as National Spokesperson also of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This appointment comes into immediate effect,” read the communique issued by BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday. In another separate communique, Arun Singh informed that the BJP chief has also appointed Sirsa as the party's national secretary with immediate effect.

Anil Antony — who had previously served as the digital media convenor of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee social media and digital communications cell — quit his roles in the party in January this year, after receiving flak for a tweet questioning the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in April, Anil joined the BJP, a decision his father AK Antony called “immature.” Anil had said on the occasion that Congress workers believe that working for one family is their religion.