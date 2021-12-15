‘Anguished, deeply pained’: Condolences pour in for Group Captain Varun Singh

The Group Captain was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday, December 15, at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the Indian Air Force said. Condolences began pouring in from all corners after the Group Captain’s death, with several people dubbing him a hero and a braveheart. The decorated officer died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences as well. “Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Group Captain Singh a “brave soul”, saying, “Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of the late Group Captain and said, “My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh. This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief.” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera condoled Varun Singh’s death as well, saying “one was hoping against hope” for his recovery.