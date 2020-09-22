Ang Rita Sherpa, Nepalese mountaineer who climbed Mt Everest 10 times, dies at 72

Ang Rita Sherpa was popularly known as the ‘Snow Leopard’ due to his adventures.

Ang Rita Sherpa, the legendary mountaineer from Nepal, died at the age of 72 at his residence in Kathmandu, said the country's Mountaineering Association. He is popularly known for being the first person to have climbed Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world, 10 times, and that too, without bottled oxygen.

Rita was suffering from various diseases, including liver dysfunction. Lately, he was suffering from brain and liver problems, The Kathmandu Post reported.

He was nicknamed the 'Snow Leopard' due to his adventures and skills to scale the highest mountain. Ang Teshring Sherpa, a veteran mountaineer in Nepal, told BCC how Rita earned this nickname. "He was as active as a snow leopard on the mountains. It was unique," he was quoted as saying.

"Ang Rita Sherpa was a legendary mountaineer who scaled Mount Everest for 10 times between 1983 and 1996 without an oxygen cylinder. He died today (Monday) at his residence here," said Tikaram Gurung, secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association.

The mountaineering legend was awarded a prestigious Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on the 8,848-meter Mt Everest without using supplemental oxygen.

The Guinness World Record has also recognised him as the first man to climb Everest in winter without supplementary oxygen in December 1987. This record reportedly still remains.

He is also known to have worked on several conservation projects to protect the environment and biodiversity in the Himalayan regions. Several mountain climbing courses have been said to have drawn inspiration from Rita’s skills and experience.

Born to a middle-class family in Solukhumbu, Rita was a giant in Nepal's mountaineering and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Paying tribute and remembering Rita’s contributions, Nepal Tourism Board said: “Very sad on the untimely demise of Ang Rita Sherpa, Guinness Record Breaker who summitted Everest 10 times without supplemental oxygen. Agile, tough and fondly referred to as ‘Snow Leopard’, a man who knew his mountains well. Prayers, love and deepest condolences. Industry grieves today.”

