Following the success of his smash hit film, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is all set to direct another comedy. The new film will star Nivin Pauly in the lead role and has been titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Besides playing the lead role in it, Nivin will also produce the film under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures.

In an interview with the Cinema Express, the director had told that the film will have a satirical approach bordering on the thriller genre but not exactly a thriller. According to the director, the star cast will be very minimal and an announcement about the stars will be made soon.

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval also added that the film will be shot in Idukki and Ernakulam keeping in view the current pandemic situation and adhering to the social distancing norms. He pointed out that the crew members will also be limited. On this, he had said, “Something like Android Kunjappan can be filmed even today because most of it takes place inside a house. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, too, has a similar scale.”

While Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is taking shape, a question about its release surfaced. To this, the director had said that it is a film that could fit into theatrical as well as OTT release but according to him a theatrical release would be good considering the comedy genre. The shooting of this film will begin in November this year and the prep work for it has begun already.

Currently, Nivin Pauly has Padavettu in his kitty besides a host of other projects. Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. Liju Krishna is wielding the megaphone and has scripted it as well. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick. Besides Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair, the film’s star cast also includes the veteran actor Manju Warrier in a pivotal role.

The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago to positive comments from the movie buffs and has created a lot of hype already. The film was taking shape with the progress happening smoothly until the lockdown was announced in March this year.

It may be recalled that some weeks ago, on Aditi Balan’s birthday, the Padavettu team had released a poster, which was shared by her co-star Nivin Pauly and producer Sunny Wayne on their social media pages. And recently, on Nivin Pauly’s birthday, the team came up with the behind the scenes video.

Besides this film, Nivin Pauly also has Thuramukham waiting for release. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film is also cranking the camera. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R. Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in the supporting roles.

