Android Kattappaâ€™, Telugu version of â€˜Android Kunjappan Version 5.25â€™, now streaming

This is the dubbed version of the Malayalam film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Android Kattappa, the Telugu-dubbed version of Mollywoodâ€™s Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, is now streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

In Android Kunjappan, Soubin Shahir played the lead role, with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew forming the rest of the star cast. Kendy Zirdo, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, played the heroine in the film as the half-Japanese character Hitomi. The film was bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moon Shot Entertainments.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 revolves around Suraj Venjaramooduâ€™s character Bhaskaran, the father of Soubin Shahirâ€™s character Subramaniam. The story revolves around a robot that the son gifts his father, and the romance between Subramaniam and the half-Japanese heroine Hitomi.

The filmâ€™s technical crew included Sanu John Varghese for camera, Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal for music. Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 was released on November 8, 2019, to positive reviews. Reportedly, the film was based on the English film Robot and Frank (2012). Some important scenes in the Malayalam film were shot in St Petersburg in Russia.

One of the most interesting features of this film is its robot character. A few months after its release, it was revealed that the comedy actor Sooraj Thalekkad played the role of the robot. Movie buffs who had watched the film wondered how the filmmakers were able to get a robot to act. However, Sooraj Thalekkad posted photos of him in the robot costume, confirming his role in the film. In the story, the robot helped Suraj Venjaramooduâ€™s character in the film and turned out to be a favourite among audiences.

The child actor Sooraj Thalekkad is well-known for being part of the television show Comedy Utsavam, and has acted in films like Cappuccino, Udaharanam Sujatha and Charlie.

Following the success of Android Kunjappan, reports emerged that its director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval may go on to direct a film with Mohanlal next. Earlier this year, producer Santhosh T Kuruvila of Moonshot Entertainment shared a picture of Mohanlal and Ratheesh together online, which sparked the speculations. However, this can be confirmed only after an official announcement.

Actor Soubin currently has a slew of films in his kitty, including Chuzhali. Directed by Lijo Jose, it has Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt and Dileesh Pothan in the star cast. Madhu Neelakantan is cranking the camera for this crime thriller. His other films include Halal Love Story, and the upcoming films Jack and Jill, Kallan and Joothan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

