Andrea starts shooting for 'Thalapathy 64'

Last seen playing a pivotal role in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah was recently roped in for a pivotal role in Thalapathy Vijay's next directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest update is that the Andrea has started shooting for the film.

“I have begun shooting for Thalapathy 64, I cannot say anything about the role, but I am super excited to work with Lokesh. He is a very promising talent. Vijay is a superstar and he is so unbelievably down to earth. I have become his fan after working with him,” she has said in an interview to The Times of India.

According to sources, Andrea will be seen in a never before character in the film. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past.

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady.

The regular shooting commenced last month and Vijay joined the sets immediately. Two schedules have been completed already. Vijay Sethupathi started shooting for the film recently as he was occupied with multiple projects earlier.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also stars Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

Andrea hogged the limelight with her noteworthy performances in the critically-acclaimed films Vada Chennai, Taramani and Thupparivaalan. She also has a film in which she will be seen donning khaki for the first time in her career. Touted to be a horror-thriller the film is being directed by Dil Sathya, a popular choreographer-turned-director.

She has also signed a woman-centric thriller called Kaa, to be directed by debutant Nanjil which will feature her in the role of a wildlife photographer. The project has been in the pipeline for a long time.

