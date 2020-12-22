Andrea reveals the story behind her look from 'Pisasu 2'

There's an interesting connection between Andrea's family and the film's first-look poster.

Filmmaker Mysskin had recently commenced shooting the sequel to his upcoming horror-thriller Pisasu 2. Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s Vada Chennai, is all set to join hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the sequel to his hit horror flick. This is the second collaboration between Andrea and Mysskin after Thupparivaalan.

On the occasion of Andrea's birthday, on Monday, the makers released a first look poster from the film featuring the actor. Interestingly, Andrea has now revealed that her look was inspired by her maternal grandmother, Heather.

Andrea took it to Instagram to reveal more about her look. "Thereâ€™s a story behind #pisasu2 first look... On the left is a picture of my maternal grandmother, taken when she was a young girl. Her name was Heather and with her dark blonde hair and greyish blue eyes, she never looked like she belonged here," she wrote.

Explaining how the first-look was put together, Andrea continued, "When @directormysskin first narrated the story to me, I immediately drew parallels between the character and my own family lineage. I dug out these old photographs and sent them to him. He called me immediately to say that this picture was so hauntingly beautiful and he wanted to recreate it for the first look of my character in his film. And so thatâ€™s what we did I was and still am so nervous about this film, but somehow, when I saw the final picture, I felt calm, because I knew I had found HER."

Andrea also added that the scarf seen in the poster is her grandmotherâ€™s scarf. "Perhaps it will be my lucky charm," she wrote.

The first part was bankrolled by Balaâ€™s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title. While announcing the project officially Mysskin took to Twitter to thank filmmaker Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisasu for the sequel. The film will also star Rajkumar, who played the antagonist in Psycho, and Poorna in the pivotal role. The film is being bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Mysskin, who is basking in the success of his last release, Psycho, recently opted out of Thupparivaalan 2 following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the filmâ€™s producer. Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially.

Mysskin also has a project with Arun Vijay in the pipeline. In this yet-untitled film, Arun will be seen playing a cop and recent reports indicated that it could be a sequel to Anjaathe. However, Mysskin is yet to shed some light on this project which he will take up after completing work on Pisasu 2.

On the other hand, Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Amazon Primeâ€™s first Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai's one of the episodes directed by Rajiv Menon. Titled Reunion this one starred Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan.

Andrea who had teamed up with Vetrimaaran in Vada Chennai is all set to reunite with the filmmaker in Vaadivasal starring Suriya. The film would be an adaptation of a Tamil novel of the same name.

Andrea is currently awaiting the release of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s Master. She also has several films, including No Entry, Ka, Maaligai and Aranmanai 3, in various stages of production.

(Content provided by Digital Native)