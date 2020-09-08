Andrea likely to team up with Suriya in Vetrimaaran’s 'Vaadivasal'

This film is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Flix Kollywood

It has already been announced that Vetrimaaran and Suriya are set to join hands for the first time for the upcoming Tamil film Vaadivasal, an adaptation of a Tamil novel of the same name. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it.

The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran starring Dhanush.

The latest update in Vaadivasal is that actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, is all set to reunite with the filmmaker in Vaadivasal, as per reports. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting. It’s worth mentioning that Andrea will also return to play her character in Vada Chennai 2.

Vetrimaaran will work on two projects before commencing work on Vaadivasal. His immediate project will be with popular Tamil comedian Soori. This project will be bankrolled by producer Elred Kumar, who will also be producing Vetrimaaran’s next project with Dhanush.

In a recent media interaction, Soori said that he agreed to be a part of the project after hearing just one line of story from Vetrimaaran. “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Vetri sir. When he called and told me he has this story which he’d like to make with me, I didn’t even think for a minute to give my nod.” Soori didn’t divulge any details regarding the film’s genre but he confirmed that he will be seen in a very different character. Apparently, Vetrimaaran’s film with Soori will be based on Meeran Moideen’s novel Ajnabee, centered on a man who sells balloons for a living.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran in his latest interview with Vikatan confirmed he’s working on a script for actor Vijay. “I’m working on a script for Vijay. Whenever I get the call from him, I will pitch it and take it forward,” Vetrimaaran said. Over the last few months, several reports emerged that Vetrimaaran and Vijay are all set to join hands for a new project very soon. However, the film might not materialize right away and is likely to take a year or two as both Vetrimaaran and Vijay are occupied with their respective commitments. He said upon completing his current assignments, Vetrimaaran will keep himself available and wait to work with Vijay.

Andrea currently awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which she plays a pivotal role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

Andrea also has Maaligai in which she will be seen donning khaki for the first time in her career. This Tamil horror-thriller directed by Dil Sathya, a popular choreographer-turned-director, will also feature Andrea playing a princess in a period portion.

(Contnet provided by Digital Native)