Andrea Jeremiah to star in Vetrimaaran's film

Lovelyn Chandrasekar has also been roped in for the same film.

Flix Kollywood

Andrea had worked with the National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran in Vada Chennai and is all set to team up with him again. Reports are that Vetrimaaran will be bankrolling a film under his banner Grass Root Film Company and he has roped in Andrea Jeremiah and Lovelyn Chandrasekar, daughter of actor Viji Chandrasekar, to play the lead roles.

Both these actors are currently attending workshops to get to know their characters better and the shooting of the film is expected to begin after the coronavirus scare is down. The filmmakers are expected to announce the cast and crew of this film in April.



Andrea is currently busy with the Vijay starrer Master in which she plays a pivotal role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.



Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, is busy with the prep work of Vaadi Vaasal, for which he has roped in Suriya to play the lead role. It has been reported that the film will be an adaptation of the novel with the same name penned by CS Chellappa. The director had acquired the rights in 2017 and is in the process of doing extensive research before taking it to the floors. As the title indicates, Vaadi Vaasal will be based on jallikattu, a popular sport in Tamil Nadu. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose tunes for this flick. Kalaipuli S Dhanu’s V Creations, which had produced Vetrimaaran’s last directorial Asuran, will be bankrolling Vaadi Vaasal.

Andrea also has Maaligai in which she will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The upcoming Tamil horror-thriller is directed by Dil Sathya, a popular choreographer-turned-director. Interestingly, the film will also feature Andrea playing the role of a princess for a portion which is set in the past.

(Content provided by Digital Native)