Andrea Jeremiahâ€™s next titled 'No Entry'

The female-centric action thriller, is in the post-production stage and has been completely shot in 45 days.

Flix Kollywood

Last seen playing a pivotal role in Vetrimaaranâ€™s Vada Chennai, actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah has teamed up with newcomer Alagu Karthik for her next titled No Entry. Touted to be a female-centric action thriller, the film is centred completely on Andrea who goes on a road trip from Chennai to Cherrapunji and gets stuck in the forest. And the rest of the story is all about how she escapes from the forest which is said to be the main plot of the film.

The film, which is in the post-production stage, has been completely shot in 45 days. The film also stars Ranya, Sakshi Agarwal, Satish, Adhav Kannadasan, Delhi, Gokul, and Manas.

Besides No Entry, Andrea also has Kaa, Master, Aranmanai 3, and Maaligai in the pipeline.

Andrea currently awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which she plays a pivotal role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

She is also part of the third instalment of the Aranmanai franchise, a horror-comedy. The film will have Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles with an ensemble of stars to be roped in for supporting roles.

Andrea also has Maaligai in which she will be seen donning khaki for the first time in her career. The upcoming Tamil horror-thriller is directed by Dil Sathya, a popular choreographer-turned-director. Interestingly, the film will also feature Andrea playing a princess in a period portion.

It is also reported that Andrea is all set to reunite with filmmaker Vetrimaran for Surya starrer Vaadivasal. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting. The film will unfold against the backdrop of jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

There are also reports that Vettrimaran will be bankrolling a film under his banner Grass Root Film Company. Andrea and Lovelyn Chandrasekar, daughter of actor Viji Chandrasekar, are slated to play the lead roles. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Andrea will return to play her character in Vada Chennai 2 starring Dhanush, which will be going on the floors next year.

