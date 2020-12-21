On Andrea Jeremiah’s birthday, ‘Master’ team releases new still from the film

The highly anticipated film, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, has Andrea Jeremiah playing a key role.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the highly anticipated film Master have shared a new still from the film, on the occasion of actor Andrea Jeremiah’s birthday on Monday. The image shows Andrea and Vijay seated next to each other at what seems to be a gathering in a college, looking at each other. The image came as a delight for audiences, especially fans of Andrea and Vijay.

While Master has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Andrea will be seen in an important role in the film. “Here's wishing the stylish diva, the #Master of her arts, @andrea_jeremiah, a very happy birthday!” wrote the production house XB Film Creators, while sharing the still.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is set in a college backdrop, and features Vijay in the role of a college professor. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in prominent roles. In Master, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Master was due for release in April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A teaser of the film was released recently, and showed glimpses of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika in various settings at a college. The teaser also had glimpses of a few action and dance sequences. The film is now expected to be released in theatres for Pongal 2021.

Another update from the makers of Andrea’s upcoming horror film Pisaasu 2 was also revealed on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Sharing a poster of her character from the film at midnight, director Musskin wrote, “Let’s light the candle and celebrate the special day of our protagonist Andrea. Happy birthday and wishing you a long creative life.”