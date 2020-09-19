Andrea Jeremiah, Mysskin to team up for horror-thriller ‘Pisaasu 2’

Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, is all set to join hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the sequel to his hit horror flick, Pisaasu. While an official announcement is yet to be made, however, it has been confirmed by reliable sources that Andrea has already signed the project and she will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Prayaga Martin, who played the titular role in the original film. An India Today report confirms that the pre-production work on the project has already begun and the film is likely to go on the floors in the first week of October.

Mysskin, who is basking in the success of his last release, Psycho, recently opted out of Thupparivaalan 2 following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the film’s producer. Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially. Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, a predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK.

“Mysskin had started location hunting in London in August and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. Usually, when you shoot abroad, you need to have permissions in place at least a month in advance. But the team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money. They shot in London till December 11 and returned to India, after spending about `12 crores for that schedule. That, coupled with this requirement for additional budget, erupted into a huge problem. Tension escalated during a discussion between them last month when Mysskin had refused to direct the film,” a source was quoted in the Times of India report.

Both Vishal and Mysskin are expected to sign a legal agreement soon, after which the project will be taken over by the former.

Meanwhile, Mysskin also has a project with Arun Vijay in the pipeline. In this yet-untitled film, Arun will be seen playing a cop and recent reports indicated that it could be a sequel to Anjaathe. However, Mysskin is yet to shed light on this project which he will take up after completing work on Pisaasu 2.

