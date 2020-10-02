'Andhra's law and order situation deteriorating': TDP leader writes to DGP

In a letter to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah wrote that the state police are failing to do their job.

news Law and order

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Varla Ramaiah alleged that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh, in a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday.

"Law and order deteriorated visibly in the past 16 months, going by how brutal attacks were continuing on Dalits, opposition leaders, temples, social media activists and all sections of dissenting voices in the people," alleged Ramaiah.

He cited several crimes on Dalits to substantiate his assertions.

"Prasad, a Dalit man, was humiliated by tonsuring his head in a police station itself in East Godavari district," said Ramaiah.

He said the actual perpetrators behind the atrocity on Prasad can be identified if the suspended police sub-inspector Firoz Ali's phone call list is accessed and analysed.

Ramaiah referred to Vikram Domatoti's case, another Dalit man from Guntur's Palnadu region.

"It was inspector Durga Prasad that summoned Vikram from Hyderabad. Vikram was made to visit Gurazala police station and was allowed to leave only in the late night hours, which facilitated the assailants to brutally kill him," said the senior TDP leader.

Likewise, he also referred to the death of Y Kiran Kumar, another Dalit boy from Chirala who was thrashed by the police which led to his death.

Ramaiah also highlighted other atrocities on Dalits such as the Om Pratap case in Chittoor district and also the recent case on Ramachandra, brother of Dalit judge Rama Krishna.

According to Ramaiah, some cases in the state are being entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because the state police are failing miserably.

"It was only because of the miserable failure of AP Police that the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were ordered in over three cases, including the mystery murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy's own maternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy who also happened to be an ex-MP," he claimed.

The opposition leader advised DGP Sawang that police at all levels should discharge their duties impartially without discriminating on socio-political and religious lines.

"As the atrocities and attacks were going on unchecked, the TDP has stepped in to stand by the people of the state," he claimed.