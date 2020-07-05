Andhra's Kurnool district has highest COVID-19 cases and deaths so far

Meanwhile, Anantapur became the second district in Andhra to register over 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases with a total of 2,099 on Saturday.

Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh continues to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as the total number of positive cases in the district alone rose to 2,354 on Saturday. With three deaths reported in a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday, the district also has the highest death toll of 76.

As per a media bulletin issued on Saturday, 1,147 people have recovered in the district.

Meanwhile, Anantapur became the second district in Andhra Pradesh to register over 2,000 COVID-19 cases with a total of 2,099. It is also second district in terms of discharges with 1,139 recoveries.

Anantapur recorded the highest single-day tally with 127 cases, followed by Kurnool (118), East Godavari (102), Kadapa (73), Krishna (70), Chittoor (67) and Guntur (60).

Srikakulam reported three coronavirus deaths on Saturday, while Visakhapatnam and Chittoor reported two each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram saw one death each, the latest bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 17,699, the government said. The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 218.

According to the government bulletin, the day saw 311 discharges, taking the number of recoveries to 8,008. The number of active cases across the state has now risen to 9,473.

On Saturday too, returnees from Telangana contributed significantly to the tally of new COVID-19 cases. Of the 32 new cases that were reported in this category, 23 were detected among Telangana returnees.

Three samples that tested positive for the coronavirus belonged to returnees from Delhi, while two were from West Bengal. Till date, 2,143 domestic returnees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A comparatively low number of tests were conducted on Saturday. In contrast to the 38,898 tests conducted on Friday, only 24,0962 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours. The state has conducted 9,96,573 tests till date.

With IANS and PTI inputs

