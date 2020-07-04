16 to 45 age group among most infected with COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Statistics released by the nodal officer also show that at 20.34%, the second highest on the list are those in the age group 46-60 years.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

An analysis of those infected with COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has revealed that 62.5% of the cases reported in the state are those in the age group between 16 to 45 years. At 20.34%, the second highest on the list are those in the age group between 46-60 years. The statistics released by the state’s COVID-19 nodal officer, Dr Arja Srikanth also revealed that the remaining 17% covered all those belonging to the other age groups.



As of July 3rd, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 16,934 and there are 9096 active cases in the state. A total of 206 people in the state have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

While those infected in Andhra are relatively young, the nodal officer stressed that, “However, it is important that every individual needs to be careful and should take necessary precautions to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.”

It may be noted that Andhra doesn't give a break-up of age-wise deaths or whether the COVID-19 victims had other co-morbidities.

Kurnool district has 2236 cases, the maximum reported across all districts in the state. Anantapur district is second on the list with 1972 cases reported so far. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are two districts in the state which have seen the least number of cases reported with 93 and 184 cases respectively. Out of the total, 2111 cases are those who travelled to Andhra Pradesh from other states and 409 are those who came from other countries.



Out of all those who turned positive after they travelled to Andhra Pradesh from other states, majority are those who came from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring state of Telangana. Out of all those who travelled to the state from abroad, the majority of those who turned positive were those who travelled from Kuwait.



As on July 3, Andhra Pradesh has tested 9,71,611 samples.



Read:

YSRCP MLA tests positive for coronavirus in Andhra, under home quarantine

10 more employees of Andhra Secretariat test positive for coronavirus

