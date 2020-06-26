Andhra's Kadapa reports 133 cases in one day, state's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,489

All 13 districts in the state reported fresh cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

All 13 districts in the state reported fresh cases during the 24-hour period, with Kadapa -- Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's native district, reporting the highest number at 133.

Anantapur and West Godavari districts followed with 79 new cases each. Other districts with high incidence include Guntur with 74 cases and Kurnool with 60 cases on Friday.

Kurnool continues to be the worst affected district with a total of 1,615 cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. Out of this, 694 people are currently availing treatment and 873 have been discharged.

This is followed by Krishna district at 1199 cases -- out of which 626 are active, and 49 deaths. Anantapur district has reported 1,159 cases (764 active) and seven deaths while Guntur district has reported 1,032 cases (477 active) and 17 deaths so far.

The state nodal officer reported that the overall tally of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 11,489 as of 9 am on Friday. Out of this, 5,196 people have recovered while 6,147 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state.

With 10 persons reported dead from different districts, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed up to 146 on Friday. While four deaths each were reported from Kurnool, and Krishna districts, one death each was reported from Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

Friday saw 191 persons discharged from hospitals after being declared as recovered.

As many as 22,305 samples were tested for the virus during the 24-hour period, and 7,91,624 tests have been conducted till date.

There was also a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases among people returning from other states. Compared to 69 cases on Thursday, only 34 new cases were detected in this category on Friday.

The majority of cases belonged to Telangana returnees with 20 positive cases, while seven belonged to Tamil Nadu. Two cases each pertained to returnees from Karnataka and West Bengal. Apart from this, there was one case each belonging to returnees from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Friday saw only one case detected from foreign returnees to the state. The lone positive case belongs to a returnee from Kyrgyzstan.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients in foreign returnees category is 372, while 83 persons have been discharged after getting cured.

IANS inputs

Read:

Adivasi communities in Visakhapatnam want govt to restrict outsiders after COVID-19 cases

Andhra High Court to stop functioning till Sunday as COVID-19 cases rise