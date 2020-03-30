Andhra YSRCP MLA and kin test negative for coronavirus, to remain in quarantine

The legislator's brother-in-law had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Guntur East MLA Mohammed Mustafa on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus, in a huge relief for the local administration. The legislator from the ruling YSRCP was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday after his brother-in-law tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, officials shifted the MLA, his family members and his close aides to a state-run quarantine facility in Guntur city. According to reports, samples were taken from 16 people including the legislator, and all of them tested negative.

However, they will remain under quarantine for a few more days, before being discharged.

Earlier this week, Telugu newspaper Andhra Jyothi triggered a row after it claimed that the MLA's brother-in-law had returned from the Middle East and interacted with several people, even throwing a party for family members, which also saw officials of the state government in attendance.

In a video released to the public, a furious Mustafa lashed out at the newspaper and said, "My brother-in-law went to Delhi. I did not know when he went and when he came back. As soon as I heard that he was showing symptoms, I was the first person to ask him to get admitted and tested."

In the video, he added that his brother-in-law's wife had visited their house a few days ago, due to which his entire family was put under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

There is nothing more to it. I request people not to believe all baseless rumours doing the rounds. Those who spread panic among people, especially during such a pandemic, will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Meanwhile, two people tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total to 21 in the state. With two persons discharged, the total number of active cases in the state is now 19.

