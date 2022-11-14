Andhra woman found dead, family alleges she was harassed for more dowry

Sirisha’s brother lodged a complaint against the husband and in-laws and the police have registered a case of dowry death.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in the early hours of November 14 in Uravakonda Mandal in Anantapur district. Sirisha was found dead in her room at her in-laws’ house, allegedly after facing dowry harassment by her husband and his family. Her brother Shiva Prasad lodged a complaint at the Uravakonda police station against her husband Venu, his sister and parents.

Sirisha belonged to Bukkarayasamudram mandal in Anantapur district. She married Venu (30) two years ago and the couple gave birth to a boy last year. The couple lived with Venu’s family in SLV nagar in Uravakonda town. Sirisha's family gave a dowry of Rs 1 lakh cash and 200 grams of gold to Venu’s family at the time of marriage. Her family alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her for some time and she could not tolerate it anymore.

Speaking to TNM, Uravakonda Circle Inspector Harinath said, “Venu was working in one room of the house and Sirisha was sleeping with the baby in another room. Hearing the baby cry, he went to the other room and found her dead. Her brother lodged a complaint against her in-laws. We will determine the cause of death after receiving all the reports.” He added that the case has been registered under section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was underway.

A similar incident of dowry harassment was reported recently in Visakhapatnam district. Thirty-four-year-old Sailaja poisoned her two daughters and then consumed it herself after allegedly being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law over the demand for dowry on September 30. She left a note holding her husband and mother-in-law responsible for the incident and alleged that the harassment increased after she gave birth to daughters, twice. The three of them were admitted to hospital in Visakhapatnam where Shailaja and her one-year-old daughter died, while her elder daughter survived. Her husband Mohan and his mother were booked by the police.