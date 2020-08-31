Andhra village revenue assistant booked for sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

The 45-year-old man is a neighbour and distant relative of the child.

A nine-year old girl in Andhra's Kadapa district was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man, who is also the revenue assistant in their village. Mylavaram Village Revenue Assistant Nagamunaiah has been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to Mylavaram police, on Saturday evening, the child was playing outdoors in her neighbourhood, while her mother was away at work. Mylavaram Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that the child was playing in front of a temple when Nagamunaiah took her into the temple and allegedly raped her. The man was a neighbour as well as a distance relative of the child, police said.

On returning from work, the mother found out about the incident and registered a complaint with the local police. The accused has been booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and investigation is still underway, police said.

Back in November 2019, a gruesome incident came to light from Vijayawada where a young girl was sexuall assaulted and killed by a man who was well-known to her family. After the girl went missing for several hours, her body was found in a bag in her neighbour's house. Nine months later, a special court gave the death penalty to the neighbour Prakash, for the rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl.

A few days back, another horrific incident of sexual assault came to light in Guntur district. A 14-year-old girl, who had lost her father and was married off to an adult man, was allegedly raped by the â€˜husbandâ€™â€™s neighbour. The neighbour then allegedly dropped her off away from her home, and as she tried to go to a friendâ€™s house, a home guard offered to help her. Instead, he and his acquaintance abducted and confined the girl for two weeks, and allegedly raped her repeatedly, until the police traced her down.