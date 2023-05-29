Andhra: Three workers hired to clean petrol tank die of asphyxiation

According to the police, the workers had been hired to clean an unused petrol tank at a local HPCL outlet in Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district.

news Death

In a tragic accident, three workers died while cleaning a petrol tank at a local Hindustan Petroleum Limited Company (HPCL) outlet in Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district on Sunday, May 28. The workers had been hired to clean the petrol tank, which had been unused for a while. According to the police, one of the workers accidentally fell into the tank and the other two men jumped in to try to save him.

The deceased were identified as Ravi (34), Shiva (23), and Anand (40), hailing from the Pendlimarri mandal in YSR Kadapa district. On Sunday, the three of them were hired to clean an empty petrol tank about 20 feet deep in a fuel station located on the national highway. According to the police, one of the workers slipped into the tank while observing the tank from above. The other two jumped into the tank to save their co-worker but they too got trapped in the tank.

Speaking to TNM, Rayachoti Urban Circle inspector Sudhakar Reddy said, “The fire brigade and the police worked hard and pulled Ravi out. We believed he could be saved and rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. We believe the three men inhaled poisonous gases which resulted in their death.” The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

On May 18, three workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning an underground water tank in Pedda Kondamaari village in Chittoor district. The deceased were identified as Muni Raja (30), Ravi (42), and Venkata Ramana (30). According to the police, the victims might have died from breathing poisonous gases released from the highly contaminated water in the tank.