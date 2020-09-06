Andhra temple chariot in use for 60 years damaged in fire, probe initiated

Allegations had surfaced that the fire was deliberately caused to destroy the chariot and hurt sentiments of Hindus.

In response to the fire accident in the Antarvedi temple in Andhra Pradesh where the temple chariot was scorched, the state government has initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of fire. On Saturday, past midnight, the chariot associated with the Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi town of East Godavari district, caught fire. The chariot, which is used for temple processions on special occasions and festivals, was reportedly at least 60 years old.

Stating that the incident was unfortunate, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, with Additional Commissioner (Endowments) Rama Chandra Mohan leading the probe as inquiry officer. The Minister has also ordered that a new chariot be built to replace the one that was destroyed.

The announcements were made in the wake of allegations being made that the accident was caused by miscreants with an ‘anti-Hindu’ agenda, and the YSRCP government was accused of inaction in matters that were deemed detrimental to Hindus.

Speaking about the incident, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that temple authorities have filed a police complaint, and endowments department officials along with the police will investigate the incident. “Based on the report, on finding out whether it was an accident or some undesirable incident, suitable action will be taken. If anyone is found to have been responsible for the accident, due to negligence or in order to involve this government in a controversy, serious action will be taken,” he said.

Stating that the YSRCP government has been making efforts to protect Hindu sentiments and to safeguard temple properties, he denied rumours on social media which alleged that funds from the endowments department were being diverted towards government welfare schemes. He clarified that it was funds from the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation that the government had allocated to be used by Brahmin beneficiaries of schemes like ‘Amma Vodi’ (financial assistance for mothers of school-going children).

For the scheme, funds were also diverted from the Backward Classes department, and the Social Welfare department (meant to be used for welfare of Scheduled Castes), the Tribal Welfare Department and the Minority Welfare Department. The Minister also claimed that the government had been taking action against temple officials involved in corrupt activities, citing the incidents that had recently surfaced in the Srisailam and Simhachalam temples.

“It is unfortunate that a historic chariot made more than 60 years ago was scorched in the fire. I have asked officials to reconstruct the chariot, to restore its glory and to address the damage done to Hindu sentiments,” he said.

