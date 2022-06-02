Andhra temperatures to soar, IMD predicts 47 degrees in some areas

With temperatures likely to soar as high as 47 degree Celsius, people are advised to be vigilant about the intensity of heat, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

news Weather

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to record high temperatures over the next three days, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said, based on IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecasts. With temperatures likely to soar as high as 47 degree Celsius, people are advised to be vigilant about the intensity of heat, a release from APSDMA Director BR Ambedkar said. People have been advised to stay indoors as far as possible and to stay hydrated.

On June 3, Friday, parts of several districts including Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla are likely to record temperatures as high as 46 to 47 degrees. In Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, some places are likely to record temperatures of around 43 to 45 degrees. Parts of Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts are likely to record temperatures around 40 to 42 degrees.

On June 4, Saturday, parts of Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts may witness temperatures as high as 45 to 47 degrees, according to the APSDMA. Parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Nellore, and Kadapa districts are likely to see temperatures of around 43 to 45 degrees. Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts could see temperatures of around 40 to 42 degrees in some places.

On June 5, Sunday, parts of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore could see temperatures reaching 44 to 46 degrees. In Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Nandyal, and Kurnool, some places are likely to witness temperatures around 40 to 43 degrees. Some places in Srikakulam, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam district may record temperatures around 37 to 39 degrees.

As many as 83 mandals in the state are expected to experience a severe heatwave on June 3, and 157 mandals are expected to witness a heatwave. On June 4, 68 mandals are likely to see a severe heatwave and 147 mandals could witness a heat wave, APSDMA said.