Andhra techie who was abducted by client for not completing software project, rescued

Goutham was paid Rs 1.10 lakh to develop software six months ago, which he failed to do.

A 27-year-old Andhra-based software developer, who was abducted by his client, has been rescued by the Rachakonda police. According to reports, six months ago, the victim, Chitti Goutham Kumar, a native of Nuzvid in Krishna district was hired to set up servers and develop software for a person identified as Vimala Kumari, a resident of Boduppal, Hyderabad. For the service, he was paid Rs 1.10 lakh, police said. Vimala and Goutham got in touch through a relative, reportedly.

However, Goutham failed to live up to his promise. On February 16, when a furious Vimala asked him to come to her office in Hyderabad and complete the work, he made an excuse of missing the bus. An enraged Vimala along with her associates, Bogaram Chandrakanth Reddy and Nutheti Ram Mohan, who are realtors, went to Vijayawada where Goutham was staying and forcibly brought him to Hyderabad, The New Indian Express reported.

Goutham was confined in a hotel in Abids on February 17 and then taken to Chandrakanth’s office in Uppal, the next day, Deccan Chronicle reported. The techie was forced to finish the task of developing the software. However, as he failed to complete the task, he was asked to return the money and was also allegedly assaulted.

Goutham, however, managed to sneak his phone and narrate the episode to his brother and shared his location through WhatsApp. Informing about Goutham’s abduction, the victim’s brother approached Rachakonda police on their WhatsApp control room number (9490617111) and shared details and the victim’s location following which he was rescued.

Police subsequently booked a case against Vimala Kumari and her associates for illegal confinement and physical assault.