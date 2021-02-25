A 19-year-old second-year degree student, Kota Anusha, was killed by her classmate in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place in Narsaraopeta, Guntur district. The accused, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Anusha were classmates. According to the police, the accused choked her to death with his foot. The accused has been taken into custody for the crime.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9.30 am on Wednesday. Anusha’s body was found near the Palapadu canal.

According to Narsaraopeta Rural police, the accused picked up the victim from the college on the pretext of hanging out. On the Palapadu outskirts, he confronted Anusha about talking to other boys in the class, which led to a heated argument. Following the argument, Reddy choked her to death and fled from the spot.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused and the deceased were in a relationship. Suspecting her behaviour, he wanted to confront her and took her to a remote area in Palapadu and killed her by choking her to death with his foot,” said Narsaraopeta Rural police Inspector Y Atchaiah.

Tension prevailed in Narsaraopeta as the students and activists blocked the roads demanding justice. Classmates of Anusha carried her body on Narsaraopeta main road and protested claiming that they will not cremate the body until justice is delivered.

With the protests intensifying, the Deputy Superintendent of Police visited the protest site assuring the protesters that they will file a case under all relevant sections including Nirbhaya Act.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also responded to the incident. Condemning the murder, Lokesh demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up his “publicity drama” and take action to protect women. Lokesh demanded the government to stringently punish the accused and provide help for the deceased’s family.