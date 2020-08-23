Andhra sees over 10k new COVID-19 cases, four districts report over 1000 each

The state now has 89,389 active cases while a total of 2,52,638 people have recovered.

After a 13-day gap, Andhra Pradesh once again reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, pushing the tally to 3,45,216 on Saturday. With four districts reporting cases in excess of one thousand each, the state registered 10,276 fresh COVID-19 infections. Also, 97 more fatalities were reported in a 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Saturday, taking the death toll to 3,189.

The latest bulletin said 8,593 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they got cured. The state now has 89,389 active cases while a total of 2,52,638 people have been discharged after recovery.

East Godavari district continued to top the COVID-19 chart in the state, adding 1,321 new cases in 24 hours while Chittoor added 1,220, West Godavari 1,033 and Anantapuramu 1,020. SPS Nellore reported 943, Kurnool 850, Guntur 719 and Prakasam 693 more cases. Kadapa district crossed the 20,000 mark as it added 539 fresh COVID-19 cases. Chittoor continued to report more fatalities, adding 13 afresh, while Anantapur reported 11 and SPS Nellore saw 10 deaths.

East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and West Godavari saw eight fresh deaths each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam added six more deaths each, Srikakulam five and Krishna and Vizianagaram three each, according to the bulletin.

During the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Saturday, the authorities conducted 61,469 tests. With this the state has so far tested 31,91,326 samples.

According to data released by the state government, Andhra Pradesh stands fourth after Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the number of tests. However, it ranks first in terms of tests per million with a figure of 59,763. With a 10.82% positivity rate, it fares better than states like Maharashtra (18.79%), Karnataka (11.43%) and Telangana (11.72%).

