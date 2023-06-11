Andhra schools to reopen on June 12, half-day classes for a week due to hot weather

The orders to conduct half-day classes in Andhra Pradesh were issued a day after the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought postponement of schools’ reopening.

The Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education has issued orders saying schools reopening on June 12 can function only from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, in view of heat wave conditions in the state. The orders were issued a day after the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) wrote to Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, asking him to postpone the reopening of schools considering the weather conditions in the state. The decision to have half-day school for the first week after reopening was made based on weather predictions communicated by the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In an order addressing all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar recalled that they were earlier informed that schools would reopen after summer vacation on June 12. However, as per IMD and APSDMA’s predictions, temperatures above 40 degree Celsius are likely to be recorded for the next four to five days, the order dated June 11 said. “As such, movement in high temperatures will lead to serious health issues to the children and vulnerable people,” the order said.

Keeping the Health and Family Welfare Department’s recommendations too in mind, to ensure the well-being of children in schools, the state government has decided to change the timing of schools from 7.30 am to 11.30 am from June 12 to 17, the order said. This direction will apply to all government, private and government-aided schools in the state. In government schools, ragi java will be served from 8.30 am to 9 am, and mid-day meals will be served from 11.30 am to 12 pm, the order added. From June 19, however, schools will have full-day working hours, it specified.