Andhraâ€™s women protection secretaries now redesignated as Mahila Police

The redesignation exercise puts the women protection secretaries on par with the lady constables of the state police force.

news Empowerment

In an apparent attempt to further strengthen women's security at the village and ward levels, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday elevated the 'Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis' or women protection secretaries to Mahila Police constables. Close to 15,000 women were appointed by the District Collectors in the village and ward secretariats that were newly created by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in July 2019 and called women protection secretaries (WPS).

Apart from duties related to the Home Department, the women protection secretaries were also assigned the responsibilities of Women Development and Child Welfare Department and also Anganwadi services.The redesignation exercise puts the women protection secretaries on par with the lady constables of the state police force. The newly designated Mahila Police officials will be provided the "required training as in vogue", according to the orders issued on Wednesday by Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet.

As per the order, the Mahila Police constables will be the representatives of the nearest police station and be given the same uniform as lady constables. They will enjoy the same powers and responsibilities as constables. Additional head constable posts will also be created for the Mahila Police. The Principal Secretary said necessary modification would be made in the existing Act/new Act in this regard.

In the light of the changed nomenclature, the government, however, did not give any clarity on the job chart and whether the Mahila Police will be limited to police work or assigned other responsibilities as well. The government had framed the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, to govern the WPS. This decision is an attempt by the government to further strengthen and safeguard womenâ€™s security in the state.

