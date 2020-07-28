Andhra reports 7948 new COVID-19 cases, state tally crosses 1.10 lakh

The Godavari districts, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam have the highest number of active patients.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 7,948 new COVID-19 cases, taking the stateâ€™s total tally up to 1,10,297. There are 56,527 active patients in the state as per records. The state registered 58 more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. So far, 1,148 people in the state have died from the disease.

A total of 3,064 patients were reported to have recovered in the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Tuesday. With this, a total of 52,622 patients have recovered in the state so far.

East Godavari district once again recorded the highest number of cases (1,367), followed by Kurnool (1,146) and Guntur (945). West Godavari recorded the fourth highest spike with 757 new cases, followed by Anantapur (740), Kadapa (650), Chittoor (452), Srikakulam (392), Nellore (369), Prakasam (335), Krishna (293), Visakhapatnam (282) and Vizianagaram (220)

Guntur district saw the highest spike in number of deaths (11) from COVID-19, followed by Kurnool (10), Visakhapatnam (9), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (5), Krishna (4), Nellore (4), Vizianagaram (4), Anantapur (3), Kadapa (1), Srikakulam (1) and West Godavari (1).

A total of 62,979 samples were tested in the 24 hour-period ending at 9 am on Tuesday. Of these, 32,100 samples were tested with rapid antigen tests. So far, Andhra Pradesh has tested a total of 17,49,425 samples.

East Godavari continues to have the highest number of active patients at 10,481, followed by Kurnool district which now has 6,342 active patients. Visakhapatnam now has 5,776 active patients, followed by West Godavari district with the fourth highest number of active patients at 5,753.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department recently capped the rates for Rapid Antigen testing for samples collected at private labs at Rs 750 per test, while RT-PCR testing is capped at Rs 2,800 per sample.

