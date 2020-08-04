As many as 7,822 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in Andhra Pradesh after testing of 45,516 samples in the last 24 hours. With 63 fresh fatalities, the state's death toll reached 1,537.

The state's total tally of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 1.66 lakh mark with 76,337 active cases against 88,672 recoveries.

On Monday, West Godavari reported 11 deaths and Visakhapatnam reported nine deaths while Prakasam saw eight deaths. Nellore and Srikakulam saw seven deaths in each district while Vizianagaram reported four deaths. Chittoor, Krishna, Kurnool districts reported three deaths each. Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa districts reported two deaths each.

As of Monday, Kurnool has the highest fatalities with as many as 210 while East Godavari comes next with 181 followed by Krishna district which has 178 deaths.

On Monday, two districts reported fresh cases in four digits, while the remaining 11 districts reported three-digit COVID numbers. East Godavari topped the list with 1,113 new cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 1,049 cases. Krishna and Chittoor districts reported the lowest tally of 240 cases each.

Except for Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, the remaining eight districts have more than 5,000 active cases. Visakhapatnam has the highest number of active cases with 10,124 while East Godavari is in second place with 9,406 active cases followed by Kurnool with 8,750 and Anantapur with 7,829 active cases.

The state's 45,516 tests conducted recently include 18,088 rapid antigen tests. Of the total 21,10,923 persons tested, as many as 1,66,586 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19. The state claims it has conducted 39,530 tests per million, highest as on date in the country.

According to the medical information bulletin, the state has 7.89% positivity rate, 53.23% recovery rate and 0.92% mortality rate.