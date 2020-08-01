Andhra reports 10,376 COVID-19 cases on July 31 in highest single-day spike

The state also recorded 68 deaths on Friday.

For the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh has reported the highest single-day spike with 10,376 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Friday. This has been the highest among all the states in the country on a daily basis.

Earlier, on Thursday, the day's COVID-19 count was 10,167 and the death toll was 68, while 10,093 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

As on date, there are 75,720 active cases in the state, while 63,864 persons have recovered and been discharged.

State health officials said that 10,376 new cases, and 68 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. These cases were reported after conducting 61,699 tests including 35,024 rapid antigen tests in a single day.

With the latest addition, Andhra Pradesh's overall COVID-19 tally has breached the 1.4 lakh mark and now stands at 1,40,933.

On Friday too, three districts reported fresh cases in four digit figures, while the remaining ten districts reported three digit numbers.

Anantapur topped the list with 1387 new cases followed by East Godavari with 1215 cases, and Kurnool with 1124 cases. Krishna reported the lowest tally of 313 cases during the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the death count was at an all time high of 68, which was the same figure reported the previous day as well. The overall death toll now stands at 1,349.

As many as 3,822 persons were reported recovered and discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres on Friday.

Meanwhile, all the COVID-19 patients belonging to the categories of returnees from other states and countries have been reported discharged on Friday. There have been no new additions to the COVID-19 tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.